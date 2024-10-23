News & Insights

Stocks

Theranexus Updates Cash Position and Strategic Focus

October 23, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Theranexus SA (FR:ALTHX) has released an update.

Theranexus reports a slight increase in cash reserves to €1.9 million as of September 30, 2024, aided by a significant research tax credit. The company remains focused on advancing its treatments for rare neurological diseases, aiming to register its liquid miglustat formulation in Europe and initiate a phase 3 trial for Batten disease.

For further insights into FR:ALTHX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.