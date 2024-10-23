Theranexus Updates Cash Position and Strategic Focus

Theranexus SA (FR:ALTHX) has released an update.

Theranexus reports a slight increase in cash reserves to €1.9 million as of September 30, 2024, aided by a significant research tax credit. The company remains focused on advancing its treatments for rare neurological diseases, aiming to register its liquid miglustat formulation in Europe and initiate a phase 3 trial for Batten disease.

