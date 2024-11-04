TheraCryf Mourns Loss of Chair Dr. Sue Foden

Evgen Pharma (GB:TCF) has released an update.

TheraCryf plc, a clinical-stage drug development company, has announced the sudden passing of its Chair, Dr. Sue Foden. Dr. Foden was a pivotal figure in the company, serving since 2015 and contributing significantly to its focus on oncology and neuropsychiatry. The company plans to appoint a new non-executive director soon to continue its innovative work in the biotech sector.

