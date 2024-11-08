Thames Ventures VCT 1 Rebrands and Expands Assets

Downing ONE VCT (GB:TV1) has released an update.

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc has successfully passed all resolutions at their recent General Meeting, including the significant move to acquire Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc’s assets and liabilities. The company will also rebrand as Foresight Ventures VCT plc, signaling a new chapter in its business strategy. These decisions reflect a strategic alignment to strengthen their market position and shareholder value.

