TGS Secures European Contract for Energy Data

November 20, 2024 — 08:08 am EST

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has secured a new contract in Europe for their innovative node-on-a-rope technology, beginning in April 2025. This contract marks a significant step for TGS in providing high-quality energy data to optimize resource extraction, reinforcing their position as a leader in energy data intelligence.

