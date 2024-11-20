TGS Secures European Contract for Energy Data

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has secured a new contract in Europe for their innovative node-on-a-rope technology, beginning in April 2025. This contract marks a significant step for TGS in providing high-quality energy data to optimize resource extraction, reinforcing their position as a leader in energy data intelligence.

For further insights into GB:0MSJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.