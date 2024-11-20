TGS Secures European Contract for Energy Data

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.
TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA has secured a new contract in Europe for their innovative node-on-a-rope technology, beginning in April 2025. This contract marks a significant step for TGS in providing high-quality energy data to optimize resource extraction, reinforcing their position as a leader in energy data intelligence.
