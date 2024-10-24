TGS ASA Declares Quarterly Dividend for Q4 2024

News & Insights

TGS Nopec Geophysical Company ASA (GB:0MSJ) has released an update.

TGS ASA has announced a quarterly dividend distribution of NOK 1.53 per share for Q4 2024, following approval from its June Annual General Meeting. The company, known for its advanced data solutions in the energy sector, will execute the payment on 14 November 2024, with key dates set for trading and record purposes.

