TFS Financial assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Butler assumed coverage of TFS Financial (TFSL) with a Neutral rating and $15 price target The Neutral rating is reflective of TFS’s likely inflecting, but still well below average, profitability and the high likelihood of sustaining its robust dividend, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

