TFS Financial assumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Adam Butler assumed coverage of TFS Financial (TFSL) with a Neutral rating and $15 price target The Neutral rating is reflective of TFS’s likely inflecting, but still well below average, profitability and the high likelihood of sustaining its robust dividend, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TFSL:
- TFS Financial Reports Strong Earnings and Growth
- TFSL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- TFS Financial Welcomes New Director to Board
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.