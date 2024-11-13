News & Insights

Texwinca Holdings Sees Profits Surge in 2024

November 13, 2024 — 11:42 pm EST

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in profits for the six months ending September 2024, with profits surging to HK$101.4 million from HK$45.1 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue rose to HK$3 billion, driven by gains from the resumption of land and buildings and improved gross profit margins despite higher finance costs. Earnings per share more than doubled, highlighting a strong performance for investors.

TXWHF

