Texwinca Holdings Sees Profits Surge in 2024

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings Limited reported a significant increase in profits for the six months ending September 2024, with profits surging to HK$101.4 million from HK$45.1 million in the same period last year. The company’s revenue rose to HK$3 billion, driven by gains from the resumption of land and buildings and improved gross profit margins despite higher finance costs. Earnings per share more than doubled, highlighting a strong performance for investors.

For further insights into HK:0321 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.