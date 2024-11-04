Texwinca Holdings Confirms Executive Director’s Return

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings’ executive director, Mr. Ng Mo Ping, has resumed his duties after resolving a private matter that had no impact on the company’s operations. The Group continues to operate normally, ensuring stability for investors. Texwinca assures shareholders of no further disclosures needed regarding Mr. Ng.

