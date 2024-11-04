News & Insights

Stocks

Texwinca Holdings Confirms Executive Director’s Return

November 04, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Texwinca Holdings (HK:0321) has released an update.

Texwinca Holdings’ executive director, Mr. Ng Mo Ping, has resumed his duties after resolving a private matter that had no impact on the company’s operations. The Group continues to operate normally, ensuring stability for investors. Texwinca assures shareholders of no further disclosures needed regarding Mr. Ng.

For further insights into HK:0321 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXWHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.