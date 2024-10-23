News & Insights

Stocks

Textron Announces CFO Transition Effective March 2025

October 23, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Textron ( (TXT) ) has issued an announcement.

Textron Inc. has announced that Frank T. Connor, Executive Vice President and CFO, will retire on February 28, 2025. David Rosenberg, currently Vice President of Investor Relations, will succeed him starting March 1, 2025. Rosenberg brings over 24 years of aviation industry experience, having previously led significant financial initiatives at Textron Aviation, including the integration of Beechcraft and Cessna. His transition reflects Textron’s robust succession planning, ensuring continuity in financial leadership.

Find detailed analytics on TXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.