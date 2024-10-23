Textron Announces CFO Transition Effective March 2025

Textron ( (TXT) ) has issued an announcement.

Textron Inc. has announced that Frank T. Connor, Executive Vice President and CFO, will retire on February 28, 2025. David Rosenberg, currently Vice President of Investor Relations, will succeed him starting March 1, 2025. Rosenberg brings over 24 years of aviation industry experience, having previously led significant financial initiatives at Textron Aviation, including the integration of Beechcraft and Cessna. His transition reflects Textron’s robust succession planning, ensuring continuity in financial leadership.

