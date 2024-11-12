Teva Pharmaceutical Strengthens Board with New Appointment

Teva Pharmaceutical ( (TEVA) ) has provided an update.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has appointed Chen Lichtenstein as a new independent Board member, effective December 1, 2024. With a robust background in financial leadership and strategic roles at Syngenta Group and Goldman Sachs, Lichtenstein brings a wealth of expertise to Teva. His appointment reflects Teva’s strategic focus on enhancing its leadership with seasoned professionals in the financial and agricultural sectors.

