Teva to divest Teva-Takeda business venture in Japan

Teva (TEVA) Pharmaceutical has entered into an agreement with JKI, established by the fund managed and operated by J-Will, whereby all shares of Teva Takeda Pharma and its wholly owned subsidiary Teva Takeda Yakuhin will be transferred to JKI. The divestment will allow Teva to focus on its innovative medicines business in Japan. Teva expects the divestiture to be completed by 1 April, 2025, subject to standard closing conditions, including obtaining required regulatory approvals. All the employees of the business venture in Japan will remain employed, subject to the terms of the agreement.
