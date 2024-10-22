News & Insights

Teuton Resources Expands Gold Target in BC

October 22, 2024 — 11:32 pm EDT

Teuton Resources (TSE:TUO) has released an update.

Teuton Resources Corp. and its partner Tudor Gold have significantly expanded a high-grade gold target at the Treaty Creek Property in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, with recent drilling results showing promising gold mineralization. The discovery of additional gold-bearing systems has increased the size and potential economic value of the area, with further results pending.

