Teuton Resources Expands Gold Target in BC

Teuton Resources (TSE:TUO) has released an update.

Teuton Resources Corp. and its partner Tudor Gold have significantly expanded a high-grade gold target at the Treaty Creek Property in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, with recent drilling results showing promising gold mineralization. The discovery of additional gold-bearing systems has increased the size and potential economic value of the area, with further results pending.

