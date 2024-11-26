Tethys Petroleum Announces Third Quarter Results

Tethys Petroleum (TSE:TPL) has released an update.

Tethys Petroleum reported a significant reduction in oil and gas sales, down 52% to $5.4 million, leading to a net loss of $0.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Despite these financial challenges, the company has initiated production from new wells, with KBD-6 and KBD-2 starting in November and KBD-07 expected to commence soon.

