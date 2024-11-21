Tessellis Completes Share Capital Reduction

Tiscali SPA (IT:TSL) has released an update.

Tessellis S.p.A. has completed a voluntary reduction in its share capital to create an extraordinary non-distributable reserve, as per a previous shareholder resolution. Despite the reduction, the company’s total net equity and the number of shares remain unchanged. Tessellis, resulting from the merger of Linkem Retail and Tiscali S.p.A., continues to be a key player in Italy’s ultrabroadband market.

