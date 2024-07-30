Tesla's Largest Recall in Years: 1.85M Cars Affected by Safety Issue

Tesla (TSLA) is recalling 1.85 million vehicles in the United States due to a software issue that may fail to detect an unlatched hood, posing a potential hazard to drivers. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that an unlatched hood could fully open and obstruct the driver's view, increasing the risk of accidents. The recall affects Model 3, Model S, Model X, and Model Y vehicles produced between 2020 and 2024.





The automaker began addressing the issue in mid-June with an over-the-air software update designed to alert drivers if the hood is open. The hood latches in question were produced by Magna Closures Co Ltd in China. Tesla's investigation into the issue started after receiving customer complaints from China. Engineering studies in Europe and North America confirmed the risk, leading to the recall decision.





Tesla's recall underscores the importance of robust software systems in modern vehicles, especially in addressing potential safety issues. The company's proactive approach with an over-the-air software update highlights the advancements in automotive technology but also the challenges in ensuring all components function correctly. As Tesla navigates this recall, it will be crucial for the company to maintain customer trust and continue to innovate in vehicle safety and reliability.The recall also raises questions about quality control and supplier management, particularly with components sourced internationally. As Tesla addresses these issues, the broader automotive industry may look to this case as a benchmark for managing and mitigating similar risks in an increasingly digital and global supply chain. The outcome of this recall could influence future regulatory frameworks and industry standards for vehicle safety.

