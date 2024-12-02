Tesla upgraded, Autodesk initiated: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today’s research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Top 5 Upgrades:

Roth MKM upgraded Tesla ( TSLA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $380, up from $85, arguing that CEO Elon Musk’s “authentic support for Trump likely doubled Tesla’s pool of enthusiasts and lifted credibility for a demand inflection.”

( TSLA) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $380, up from $85, arguing that CEO Elon Musk’s “authentic support for Trump likely doubled Tesla’s pool of enthusiasts and lifted credibility for a demand inflection.” Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta ( OKTA) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $97, up from $92. The firm believes the demand environment is stabilizing, competitive headwinds appear to be easing, and newer product cycles are beginning to take hold.

( OKTA) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $97, up from $92. The firm believes the demand environment is stabilizing, competitive headwinds appear to be easing, and newer product cycles are beginning to take hold. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cloudflare ( NET) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $130, up from $92. The firm believes Cloudflare can sustain, if not accelerate, sales growth over the next few years given multiple product cycles, improving sales execution and emerging tailwinds as an edge artificial intelligence network.

( NET) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $130, up from $92. The firm believes Cloudflare can sustain, if not accelerate, sales growth over the next few years given multiple product cycles, improving sales execution and emerging tailwinds as an edge artificial intelligence network. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai ( AKAM) to Outperform from Perform with a $120 price target. Following the shutdown of Edgio, the Content Delivery Network space has consolidated to three players from six previously, removing another price competitor and making CDN a “more attractive market,” the firm tells investors. Oppenheimer also upgraded Fastly ( FSLY) to Outperform from Perform with a $12 price target. Fastly should benefit from Edgio’s bankruptcy at that same time that Internet volumes and pricing are improving, the firm added.

( AKAM) to Outperform from Perform with a $120 price target. Following the shutdown of Edgio, the Content Delivery Network space has consolidated to three players from six previously, removing another price competitor and making CDN a “more attractive market,” the firm tells investors. Oppenheimer also upgraded ( FSLY) to Outperform from Perform with a $12 price target. Fastly should benefit from Edgio’s bankruptcy at that same time that Internet volumes and pricing are improving, the firm added. Morgan Stanley double upgraded NextEra Energy Partners ( NEP) to Overweight from Underweight with a $22 price target. While the recent U.S. election has raised uncertainty around federal clean energy policy, which is likely to serve as an overhang until Inflation Reduction Act revisions are clearer, Morgan Stanley sees limited impacts for the renewable infrastructure space.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Morgan Stanley downgraded SentinelOne (S) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $29. The firm cites slower expected demand for core endpoint security in 2025 and the continued challenging competitive and pricing environment for the downgrade of SentinelOne.

(S) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $29. The firm cites slower expected demand for core endpoint security in 2025 and the continued challenging competitive and pricing environment for the downgrade of SentinelOne. Morgan Stanley downgraded Glaukos ( GKOS) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $120 price target. While the firm thinks iDose is “a great product with a long-term trajectory,” it is struggling to see relative upside from here versus other stocks based on the current valuation.

( GKOS) to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $120 price target. While the firm thinks iDose is “a great product with a long-term trajectory,” it is struggling to see relative upside from here versus other stocks based on the current valuation. JPMorgan downgraded Upstart ( UPST) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $57, up from $45. The firm expects the third-party funding environment to improve in 2025, but says this appears to be more than priced in at current share levels, with Upstart trading 9-times forward sales.

( UPST) to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $57, up from $45. The firm expects the third-party funding environment to improve in 2025, but says this appears to be more than priced in at current share levels, with Upstart trading 9-times forward sales. Goldman Sachs downgraded Toast ( TOST) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $45, up from $34. The firm says that with the stock up 135% year-to-date, much of its positive outlook is reflected.

( TOST) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $45, up from $34. The firm says that with the stock up 135% year-to-date, much of its positive outlook is reflected. Citi downgraded Nu Holdings ( NU) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $11, down from $14.60. Citi sees the stock’s strong year-to-date performance as a good opportunity to take profits.

Top 5 Initiations:

UBS initiated coverage of Autodesk ( ADSK) with a Buy rating and $350 price target. The firm views Autodesk as attractive given its “breadth of strong growth levers,” including recovery tailwinds, cross-sell and share gains.

( ADSK) with a Buy rating and $350 price target. The firm views Autodesk as attractive given its “breadth of strong growth levers,” including recovery tailwinds, cross-sell and share gains. Leerink initiated coverage of Zoetis ( ZTS) with an Outperform rating and $215 price target. The firm notes Zoetis has been one of the best performing names in animal health from a growth perspective, with a core competency of identifying new market opportunities and successfully executing against them.

( ZTS) with an Outperform rating and $215 price target. The firm notes Zoetis has been one of the best performing names in animal health from a growth perspective, with a core competency of identifying new market opportunities and successfully executing against them. Leerink initiated coverage of Idexx Laboratories ( IDXX) with an Outperform rating and $500 price target. The firm notes Idexx Laboratories is the dominant player in the veterinarian testing space and has been the best growth story in animal health.

( IDXX) with an Outperform rating and $500 price target. The firm notes Idexx Laboratories is the dominant player in the veterinarian testing space and has been the best growth story in animal health. UBS initiated coverage of Booz Allen ( BAH) with a Neutral rating and $159 price target as the firm initiates coverage on Government IT & Services stocks. While Booz Allen has consistently outgrown peers with expanding margins, UBS does not see any upside to consensus estimates, and following the DOGE-related de-rating in the group, says a quality premium de-rating exists in the stock vs. peers. The firm also started coverage of SAIC (SAIC) and Leidos ( LDOS) with Neutral ratings, and CACI (CACI) with a Buy rating.

( BAH) with a Neutral rating and $159 price target as the firm initiates coverage on Government IT & Services stocks. While Booz Allen has consistently outgrown peers with expanding margins, UBS does not see any upside to consensus estimates, and following the DOGE-related de-rating in the group, says a quality premium de-rating exists in the stock vs. peers. The firm also started coverage of (SAIC) and Leidos ( LDOS) with Neutral ratings, and (CACI) with a Buy rating. UBS initiated coverage of Procore ( PCOR) with a Buy rating and $105 price target. The firm sees upside to Procore given its view that an emerging inflection in construction volumes will drive a re-acceleration in sales growth.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.