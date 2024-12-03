Tesla tells Cybertruck line workers to take next 3 days off, BI reports

Tesla (TSLA) on Monday told employees on its Cybertruck production line to take the next three days off, Business Insider’s Grace Kay reports. Regular scheduling will resume on Friday, the company told staff, Kay writes. Tesla shortened production hours for the Cybertruck line earlier this year. “On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday this week , you do not need to report to work,” according to a memo viewed the publication. It is unclear why Tesla has temporarily changed the scheduling for the Cybertruck assembly line.

