Tesla Receives Approval for Capacity Expansion at German Plant

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has moved closer to doubling its production capacity at its plant near Berlin after receiving approval from the local environment ministry to build a new large hall. The approval covers the first phase of a three-part expansion plan, which includes constructing infrastructure for storage, a battery cell test laboratory and logistics facilities. Per the ministry, all development will occur on Tesla’s existing property.



The company has faced strong opposition from locals over its plan to increase the plant's capacity, functional since 2022, from 500,000 to 1 million vehicles annually. The capacity expansion would make it Germany's largest car plant, surpassing Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg facility. Activists protesting the expansion have been camping in treehouses near the plant for more than six months. Earlier this year, a local vote opposed tree removal for the project, although it was non-binding.



Tesla has not provided any comment. Per the company’s expansion request, submitted in July 2023, the first phase of changes could be operational in the first half of 2024. However, in August, Andre Thierig, plant director, said that Tesla was holding off on investments until it became clearer that demand for electric vehicles in Europe would recover.



Last week, Tesla introduced the CyberCab, an autonomous vehicle designed for ridesharing, alongside a 20-seater RoboVan. TSLA’s CEO, Elon Musk, announced that the CyberCab would be priced under $30,000. However, analysts were left unimpressed by the lack of specific details about Tesla’s plans to launch a ridesharing platform. Musk did not clarify how quickly Tesla could scale robotaxi production, address regulatory hurdles, or outpace competitors like Alphabet's Waymo.



Per industry experts, launching robotaxis could take several years, mainly due to challenges in ensuring safety and reliability. Issues like accidents, bad weather, complex intersections and unpredictable pedestrian behavior present significant hurdles that may take years to resolve.

