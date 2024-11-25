News & Insights

Stocks

Tesla factory releases pollutants, wastewater into environment, WSJ says

November 25, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The door to Tesla’s (TSLA) giant casting furnace in its Austin, Texas plant, which melts metal to be molded into Model Y parts, wouldn’t shut, spewing toxins into the air and raising temperatures for workers on the floor to as high as 100 degrees, Susan Pulliam, Emily Glazer, and Becky Peterson of The Wall Street Journal reports. Additionally hazardous wastewater from production was flowing untreated into the city’s sewer, in violation of state guidelines. Tesla left the problems largely unaddressed during a ramp-up, resulting in the plant dumping toxic pollutants into the environment near Austin for months.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TSLA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.