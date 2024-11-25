Tesla factory releases pollutants, wastewater into environment, WSJ says

The door to Tesla’s (TSLA) giant casting furnace in its Austin, Texas plant, which melts metal to be molded into Model Y parts, wouldn’t shut, spewing toxins into the air and raising temperatures for workers on the floor to as high as 100 degrees, Susan Pulliam, Emily Glazer, and Becky Peterson of The Wall Street Journal reports. Additionally hazardous wastewater from production was flowing untreated into the city’s sewer, in violation of state guidelines. Tesla left the problems largely unaddressed during a ramp-up, resulting in the plant dumping toxic pollutants into the environment near Austin for months.
