Tesco PLC Awards Shares Under Long-Term Incentive Plan

November 12, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Tesco plc (GB:TSCO) has released an update.

Tesco PLC has granted conditional shares to its Executive Directors and Executive Committee members as part of its Long-Term Incentive Plan 2021, with a total value of over £406,000 based on the current share price. These shares will vest in June 2027, contingent on meeting certain performance targets related to earnings per share, free cash flow, and ESG metrics. This move reflects Tesco’s commitment to aligning executive rewards with long-term company performance.

