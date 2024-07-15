Terumo (TRUMY) Unit's SOFAST Study Shows Positive Results

Terumo Corporation TRUMY subsidiary MicroVention, Inc. recently announced the results of the SOFAST study in the Journal of Neurointerventional Surgery (JNIS). This prospective, multicenter study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the SOFIA Flow Plus Aspiration Catheter (SOFIA 6F) in treating acute ischemic stroke caused by large vessel occlusion.

Data from the study involving 108 patients showed that 66.7% of the patients experienced good functional outcomes at 90 days after undergoing endovascular stroke thrombectomy procedures. The company stated that the rate of “good clinical outcomes” in the study is among the very best reported with contemporary thrombectomy devices.

Significance of SOFAST

Data from the landmark SOFAST study demonstrates the robust performance of the SOFIA Flow Plus Aspiration Catheter. The catheter system achieved a 75% first-pass mTICI≥2b rate and a high overall revascularization rate of 97.2% at the procedure's end.

The SOFIA system achieved a median time of 12 minutes and 17 minutes for groin puncture to clot contact time and groin puncture to recanalization time, respectively. There was no occurrence of embolization to new territories and symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage rate within 24 hours.

These impressive metrics set a new standard for stroke thrombectomy devices, highlighting the SOFIA Aspiration System's potential to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke treatment significantly.

MicroVention now offers a fully integrated and streamlined portfolio of stroke solutions, from access to revascularization. Its product lineup includes SOFIA and SOFIA Flow Plus Aspiration Catheters, the ERIC Retrieval Device, the BOBBY Balloon Guide Catheter, the WEDGE Microcatheter, HEADWAY Microcatheters and TRAXCESS Guidewires, ensuring comprehensive care for stroke treatment.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Verified Market Reports, the global acute ischemic stroke treatment market was worth $9.21 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $19.05 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

The robust growth is due to the current trends in acute ischemic stroke treatment and diagnosis, highlighting a move toward advanced imaging technologies for timely and precise diagnosis. The increasing popularity of telemedicine and remote monitoring makes timely interventions more accessible. Furthermore, state-of-the-art methods for improving patient outcomes include customized treatment plans and novel therapeutic approaches.

Recent Developments

Last month,MicroVention announced the commercial availability of the LVIS EVO Intraluminal Support Device in the United States for treating wide neck intracranial aneurysms. Available in Europe since 2019, with over 12,000 units sold, the LVIS EVO is the first fully visible coil-assist intracranial stent in the U.S. market. The device features DFT wire construction and an advanced braid design for enhanced visualization, optimized opening and precise placement, ensuring wall apposition confirmation.

Price Performance

Shares of Terumo have risen 6.7% so far this year compared with the industry's 3.7% rise. The S&P 500 has witnessed an 18.2% rise in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Terumo carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA, Universal Health Services UHS and Dexcom DXCM.

DaVita, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DaVita’s shares have gained 34.2% compared with the industry’s 4.5% rise so far this year.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14.80%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 8.12%.

Universal Health Services has gained 20.4% compared with the industry's 17.5% so far this year.

DexCom, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22.9%. DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 34.10%.

DexCom’s shares have declined 9.4% against the industry's 3.5% increase so far this year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terumo Corp. (TRUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

