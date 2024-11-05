News & Insights

Stocks

Terrain Minerals Unveils Promising Exploration at Larins Lane

November 05, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd (ASX: TMX) has unveiled an initial exploration target for its Larins Lane Project in Western Australia, highlighting potential rare earth element and gallium mineralization. The company plans an extensive drilling program to expand exploration, aiming to cover a larger geological area and further investigate the mineralized footprint. Results from these efforts are anticipated to enhance the project’s resource estimates and guide future development strategies.

For further insights into AU:TMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.