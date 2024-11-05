Terrain Minerals Unveils Promising Exploration at Larins Lane

Terrain Minerals Ltd (AU:TMX) has released an update.

Terrain Minerals Ltd (ASX: TMX) has unveiled an initial exploration target for its Larins Lane Project in Western Australia, highlighting potential rare earth element and gallium mineralization. The company plans an extensive drilling program to expand exploration, aiming to cover a larger geological area and further investigate the mineralized footprint. Results from these efforts are anticipated to enhance the project’s resource estimates and guide future development strategies.

