Terragen Holdings Advances Sustainable Agriculture

November 07, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Terragen Holdings Ltd (AU:TGH) has released an update.

Terragen Holdings Limited, a leader in agricultural innovation, showcased its commitment to sustainable farming at their recent Annual General Meeting. With the success of their products, MYLO and Great Land Plus, Terragen is making strides in improving animal and plant health while addressing environmental concerns. The company’s focus on reducing methane production and reliance on chemical fertilisers positions it as a significant player in the decarbonisation of agriculture.

