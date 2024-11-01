News & Insights

Terra Uranium Kicks Off Exploration Projects with ATHA

Terra Uranium Limited (AU:T92) has released an update.

Terra Uranium Limited has begun field operations on its Spire & Horizon Projects in partnership with ATHA Energy Corp., focusing on shallow uranium deposits using airborne geophysics and ground reconnaissance. The company has appointed Troy Marfleet as Exploration Manager, emphasizing efficient exploration before winter and aiming for promising results. With a strategic approach to mineral-rich areas, Terra Uranium is positioning itself for a successful drill program in 2025.

