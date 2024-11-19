Terra Metals Limited’s AGM Resolutions Passed

GCX Metals Limited (AU:TM1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Terra Metals Limited announced the successful completion of their Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility, being carried by a poll. These developments reflect strong shareholder support and strategic direction for the company, making it a point of interest for investors.

For further insights into AU:TM1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.