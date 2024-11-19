News & Insights

Terra Metals Limited’s AGM Resolutions Passed

November 19, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

GCX Metals Limited (AU:TM1) has released an update.

Terra Metals Limited announced the successful completion of their Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the re-election of a director and the approval of a 10% placement facility, being carried by a poll. These developments reflect strong shareholder support and strategic direction for the company, making it a point of interest for investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

