Terra Metals Advances Drilling at Dante Reefs

Terra Metals Limited is making strides with its Dante Reefs project in Western Australia, as it progresses with a new phase of drilling aimed at expanding its copper, platinum, and gold discoveries. The company’s extensive drilling program has already revealed a significant mineral deposit over a 20km stretch, and further exploration is underway to unlock additional potential. Investors are keenly watching Terra’s advancements, as new targets are set to be explored following the current phase.

