Terra Metals Advances Drilling at Dante Reefs

October 21, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

GCX Metals Limited (AU:TM1) has released an update.

Terra Metals Limited is making strides with its Dante Reefs project in Western Australia, as it progresses with a new phase of drilling aimed at expanding its copper, platinum, and gold discoveries. The company’s extensive drilling program has already revealed a significant mineral deposit over a 20km stretch, and further exploration is underway to unlock additional potential. Investors are keenly watching Terra’s advancements, as new targets are set to be explored following the current phase.

Stocks mentioned

PNGZF

