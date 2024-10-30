News & Insights

Stocks

Terex price target lowered to $55 from $65 at Baird

October 30, 2024 — 04:35 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Terex (TEX) to $55 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was in-line but backlog erosion and significant order softness in both segments continue to pose challenges for 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is “still a bit too early to view the shares as fully de-risked.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TEX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.