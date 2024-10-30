Terex price target lowered to $55 from $65 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Terex (TEX) to $55 from $65 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 was in-line but backlog erosion and significant order softness in both segments continue to pose challenges for 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says it is “still a bit too early to view the shares as fully de-risked.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TEX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.