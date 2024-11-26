News & Insights

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Reveals Q3 2024 Achievements

November 26, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Tenth Avenue Petroleum (TSE:TPC) has released an update.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum announced significant developments for the third quarter of 2024, including the acquisition of additional natural gas assets and a successful private placement raising $417,000. The company reported a production average of 75 boe/d, predominantly oil and NGLs, despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous year.

