Tenth Avenue Petroleum Reveals Q3 2024 Achievements

Tenth Avenue Petroleum (TSE:TPC) has released an update.
Tenth Avenue Petroleum announced significant developments for the third quarter of 2024, including the acquisition of additional natural gas assets and a successful private placement raising $417,000. The company reported a production average of 75 boe/d, predominantly oil and NGLs, despite a decline in revenue compared to the previous year.
