Tennant Minerals Pushes Forward with Bluebird Project

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Tennant Minerals Limited (AU:TMS) has released an update.

Tennant Minerals Limited is focused on the exploration of its Bluebird Copper-Gold Project in the Barkly region of Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, Australia. The company emphasizes its commitment to following regulatory standards and maintaining transparency in its exploration results. Investors are keenly watching the project’s potential given the company’s strategic efforts in resource evaluation and development.

