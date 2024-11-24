Tennant Minerals Enhances Focus on Bluebird Project

Tennant Minerals Limited (AU:TMS) has released an update.

Tennant Minerals Limited has announced that CEO Vincent Algar will assume a full-time role to advance the Bluebird copper-gold project and explore new regional targets. This strategic move comes as the company intensifies its drilling programs and forms a new alliance with Emmerson Resources and CuFe Limited. Investors are keenly watching the significant exploration progress and corporate activities in the Tennant Creek region.

