News & Insights

Stocks

Tennant Minerals Enhances Focus on Bluebird Project

November 24, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tennant Minerals Limited (AU:TMS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tennant Minerals Limited has announced that CEO Vincent Algar will assume a full-time role to advance the Bluebird copper-gold project and explore new regional targets. This strategic move comes as the company intensifies its drilling programs and forms a new alliance with Emmerson Resources and CuFe Limited. Investors are keenly watching the significant exploration progress and corporate activities in the Tennant Creek region.

For further insights into AU:TMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.