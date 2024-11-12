Tencent Music price target lowered to $14.50 from $15 at Citi

Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the firm’s price target on Tencent Music (TME) to $14.50 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The Q3 report came in “relatively in-line with expectations overall,” but net adds of 2M came in at the high-end of guidance and slightly better than the firm’s assumption, the analyst tells investors in a Q3 recap note. The firm views share price weakness post the results as “an enhanced buying opportunity,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.