Tencent Music price target lowered to $14.50 from $15 at Citi

Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the firm’s price target on Tencent Music (TME) to $14.50 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The Q3 report came in “relatively in-line with expectations overall,” but net adds of 2M came in at the high-end of guidance and slightly better than the firm’s assumption, the analyst tells investors in a Q3 recap note. The firm views share price weakness post the results as “an enhanced buying opportunity,” the analyst added.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TME:
- Tencent Music reports Q3 EPS 14c, consensus 17c
- Is TME a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Five Below downgraded, Snowflake upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Tencent Music initiated with an Overweight at Barclays
- Tencent Music initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.