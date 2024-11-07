News & Insights

Tenaz Energy Boosts Liquidity and Production in Q3

November 07, 2024 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tenaz Energy Corp (TSE:TNZ) has released an update.

Tenaz Energy Corp. has announced a $140 million private placement of senior unsecured notes to support its international M&A strategy and finalize the acquisition of NAM Offshore B.V. The company also reported a 7% increase in production volumes in Q3 2024, with a notable contribution from Canadian wells.

