Tenaz Energy Boosts Liquidity and Production in Q3

Tenaz Energy Corp. has announced a $140 million private placement of senior unsecured notes to support its international M&A strategy and finalize the acquisition of NAM Offshore B.V. The company also reported a 7% increase in production volumes in Q3 2024, with a notable contribution from Canadian wells.

