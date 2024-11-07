Tenaz Energy Boosts Liquidity and Production in Q3

Tenaz Energy Corp (TSE:TNZ) has released an update.
Tenaz Energy Corp. has announced a $140 million private placement of senior unsecured notes to support its international M&A strategy and finalize the acquisition of NAM Offshore B.V. The company also reported a 7% increase in production volumes in Q3 2024, with a notable contribution from Canadian wells.
For further insights into TSE:TNZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.