Tenax International Shows Strong Revenue and Order Growth

Tenax International S.p.A (IT:TNX) has released an update.
Tenax International S.p.A. has reported unaudited revenue of €16.4 million for the first nine months of 2024, which is 80% of its total revenue for 2023. The company also has a strong order backlog totaling €21.5 million for 2024, exceeding last year’s total revenue, and an additional €4.7 million for 2025 deliveries. Tenax, a leader in electric street cleaning machines, demonstrates robust growth potential with its current order fulfillment capacity.
