Tenaris Announces Share Buyback and Dividend Amidst Q3 Results

Tenaris reported a decline in third-quarter net sales due to lower prices and demand in key markets, but net income showed recovery. The company announced a $700 million share buyback program, highlighting strong cash flow and a robust balance sheet. An interim dividend of $0.27 per share was also approved, reflecting confidence in future prospects.

