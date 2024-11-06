News & Insights

Stocks

Tenaris Announces Share Buyback and Dividend Amidst Q3 Results

November 06, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tenaris (IT:TEN) has released an update.

Tenaris reported a decline in third-quarter net sales due to lower prices and demand in key markets, but net income showed recovery. The company announced a $700 million share buyback program, highlighting strong cash flow and a robust balance sheet. An interim dividend of $0.27 per share was also approved, reflecting confidence in future prospects.

For further insights into IT:TEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.