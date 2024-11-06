Tenaris Announces Share Buyback and Dividend Amidst Q3 Results

Tenaris (IT:TEN) has released an update.
Tenaris reported a decline in third-quarter net sales due to lower prices and demand in key markets, but net income showed recovery. The company announced a $700 million share buyback program, highlighting strong cash flow and a robust balance sheet. An interim dividend of $0.27 per share was also approved, reflecting confidence in future prospects.
