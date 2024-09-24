Tempur Sealy to Sell Over 100 Stores to Close $4B Mattress Deal

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX is pushing forward with its plans to acquire Mattress Firm, despite an ongoing legal challenge from the Federal Trade Commission. The company has agreed to sell its Sleep Outfitters subsidiary and a portion of Mattress Firm’s footprint.



Tempur Sealy’s acquisition of Mattress Firm could be transformative, positioning the company as a dominant player in the North American mattress market. CEO Scott Thompson remains optimistic about the deal, expressing confidence in a favorable outcome in the coming months.



The case is set to go to trial in November 2024, with hearings expected to last two weeks. If the litigation concludes successfully, the company aims to finalize this $4 billion deal with Mattress Firm by late 2024 or early 2025, as initially planned.



Tempur Sealy’s shares gained 0.7% on Monday.

Tempur Sealy’s Strategic Divestiture Plan

To satisfy regulatory concerns, Tempur Sealy has agreed to sell 73 Mattress Firm locations and its Sleep Outfitters subsidiary to Mattress Warehouse. This sale, subject to the finalization of the Mattress Firm acquisition, includes 103 mattress stores and seven distribution centers. Mattress Warehouse, a well-established retailer, will continue offering Tempur Sealy’s premium products, ensuring continuity for customers.



The divestiture is a strategic move that could benefit Tempur Sealy in several ways. By reducing potential overlap in its retail footprint, Tempur Sealy can alleviate some antitrust concerns while continuing to supply its products to the divested stores. It also strengthens relationships with a key retail partner.

Expanding Retail Reach of TPX

Once the Mattress Firm deal is finalized, Tempur Sealy will operate over 2,800 stores globally, with a significant portion of North American sales coming from Mattress Firm. This expansion will solidify the company’s dominant market position and enhance its retail network. Tempur Sealy also expects to gain $100 million in synergies by the fourth year after the acquisition, boosting profitability and shareholder value.



Tempur Sealy's acquisition of Mattress Firm and the associated divestiture could reshape the company’s growth trajectory. If all goes as planned, the benefits could be substantial, setting the stage for stronger market presence and financial gains.

TPX Stock Performance

The TPX stock has gained 15.3% over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Retail-Home Furnishings industry’s 11.6% growth. Its omni-channel distribution strategy’s success has been boosting Tempur Sealy’s presence.

Despite challenging macro conditions, the company has been investing in industry-leading product innovation and advertising spend, expanding manufacturing capacity, driving omni-channel expansion worldwide, and working on a balanced capital allocation strategy. For 2024, the company’s brand, products, and omnichannel initiatives will likely drive growth.





The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPX’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) reflects 5.4% year-over-year growth on 0.1% lower revenues. It also has a favorable VGM Score of B.

