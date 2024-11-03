News & Insights

Telix Pharmaceuticals Gains from New CMS Reimbursement Policy

November 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:TLX) has released an update.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set to benefit from a new CMS policy that ensures separate payments for specialized diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals, enhancing access to advanced imaging tools for Medicare patients in the U.S. This policy change is expected to provide pricing consistency and encourage innovation in cancer diagnostics, potentially boosting Telix’s market reach with its imaging agents. Investors may find this development promising as it signifies a clearer pathway for commercial success in the radiopharmaceutical sector.

