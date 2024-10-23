News & Insights

Telesat awards contract to Intellian to design, supply gateway antennas

October 23, 2024 — 07:15 am EDT

Telesat (TSAT) and Intellian announced a contract award for Intellian to design, supply, install, and integrate 127 Gateway Antenna Systems at Landing Stations for the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit, LEO, constellation. Intellian’s 4-meter Gateway Antenna System has been meticulously engineered to optimize tracking precision and high gain performance for LEO satellites and durability in all weather conditions. The Telesat Lightspeed Landing Stations play a crucial role in the delivery of Telesat’s enterprise-class services.

