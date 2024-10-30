News & Insights

Telenor’s Strong Q3 Growth Amidst Global Challenges

October 30, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Telenor (GB:0G8C) has released an update.

Telenor Group reported strong third-quarter results, with a significant increase in mobile customers and service revenues, driven by growth in the Nordics. Despite challenges in Bangladesh, the company saw progress in Pakistan and Thailand, along with considerable efforts to combat digital crime. CEO Sigve Brekke highlighted the company’s dedication to enhancing digital security while fostering value for stakeholders.

