Teleflex price target lowered to $227 from $255 at Truist

November 04, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Teleflex (TFX) to $227 from $255 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s revenue miss and guide-down overshadowed a solid Q3 earnings profit, but the stock’s post-earnings 16% selloff “felt overdone and likely exacerbated by crowded long hedgefund positioning into the print, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The shortfall on OEM revenue was due to a major customer deciding to vertically integrate a product with a meaningful revenue stream, plus an impact on orders from customers’ inventory management, Truist added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TFX

