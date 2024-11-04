Teleflex price target lowered to $227 from $255 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Teleflex (TFX) to $227 from $255 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s revenue miss and guide-down overshadowed a solid Q3 earnings profit, but the stock’s post-earnings 16% selloff “felt overdone and likely exacerbated by crowded long hedgefund positioning into the print, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The shortfall on OEM revenue was due to a major customer deciding to vertically integrate a product with a meaningful revenue stream, plus an impact on orders from customers’ inventory management, Truist added.

