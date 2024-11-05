Teladoc Health Q3 Loss Narrows on Strong Integrated Care Unit

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC incurred a third-quarter 2024 adjusted loss of 19 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 29 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 35 cents.

Operating revenues amounted to $610.5 million, which declined 3% year over year. The top line, however, beat the consensus mark by 1.6%.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were supported by growing International revenues, strength in the Integrated Care segment and declining expenses. However, a decline in access fees and BetterHelp’s revenues acted as a partial offset.

Quarterly Operational Update of TDOC

Revenues from access fees (which accounted for 86.7% of total quarterly revenues) declined 5% year over year to $555.3 million in the quarter under review. But the metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%.

Other revenues of $85.2 million increased 9% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.

On a geographical basis, Teladoc Health generated $536.2 million in revenues from the United States, down 6% year over year in the third quarter. The metric beat the consensus mark by 1%. International revenues rose 15% year over year to $104.3 million and outpaced the consensus mark by 12.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 6% year over year to $83.3 million. The adjusted gross margin of 71.9% was up from 71.8% a year ago.

Total expenses decreased 5.5% year over year to $684.9 million in the quarter, lower than our estimate of $688 million. The year-over-year decline resulted from lower costs of revenues, advertising and marketing, sales, technology and development costs.

TDOC’s Segmental Update

The Integrated Care segment reported revenues of $383.7 million, which improved 2% year over year in the third quarter and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $376.4 million and our estimate of $371.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 8% year over year to $68 million, higher than the consensus mark of $57.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.7% improved from 16.8% a year ago.

The BetterHelp segment’s revenues declined 10% year over year to $256.8 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $251.3 million and our estimate of $252.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA of $15.2 million fell 41% year over year and missed the consensus mark of $20.82 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin deteriorated to 5.9% in the quarter under review from 9.1% a year ago.

Visits & Memberships of TDOC

Total visits of Teladoc Health were 4.1 million, which slipped 7% year over year but came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of 4.03 million.

U.S. Integrated Care Members totaled 93.9 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, which improved 4% year over year. The metric beat the consensus mark by 1.1%.

Financial Update (as of Sept. 30, 2024)

Teladoc Health exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.24 billion, which slid from the $1.12 billion figure in 2023-end. Total assets of $3.53 billion fell from the 2023-end level of $4.39 billion.

Debt amounted to $990.6 million, which declined from the $1.54 billion figure as of Dec. 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity of $1.51 billion declined from the 2023-end level of $2.33 billion.

Operating cash flow amounted to $110.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, which increased 4.4% year over year. Free cash flows were $79 million in the quarter under review, up from $68 million a year ago. Capex decreased 17.3% year over year to $31.15 million.

Outlook

Fourth-Quarter View

Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are forecasted to witness 0-2.5% year-over-year growth, while the unit’s adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to remain within 12.25-13.75%. U.S. Integrated Care Members are expected to be between 93.5 and 94.5 million.

2024 View

Revenues in the Integrated Care segment are expected to witness low to mid-single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Integrated Care Members are expected to remain within 93.5-94.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the Integrated Care segment is estimated to be within 14.9%-15.3% in 2024.

