Tejon Ranch Co. Expands Board with New Appointments

Tejon Ranch Co. has expanded its Board of Directors by electing Denise Gammon, Kenneth Yee, Jeff McCall, and Eric Speron, enhancing its expertise in financial analysis and master-planned community development. These appointments, part of a broader strategy to advance diversity and succession planning, bring a wealth of experience in real estate, finance, and business operations, providing strategic guidance as the company aims to drive economic growth while preserving its heritage.

