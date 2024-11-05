News & Insights

Tejon Ranch Co. Expands Board with New Appointments

November 05, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

The latest update is out from Tejon Ranch Company ( (TRC) ).

Tejon Ranch Co. has expanded its Board of Directors by electing Denise Gammon, Kenneth Yee, Jeff McCall, and Eric Speron, enhancing its expertise in financial analysis and master-planned community development. These appointments, part of a broader strategy to advance diversity and succession planning, bring a wealth of experience in real estate, finance, and business operations, providing strategic guidance as the company aims to drive economic growth while preserving its heritage.

