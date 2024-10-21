Tegna appoints Alex Tolston chief legal officer

Tegna (TGNA) announced the appointment of Alex Tolston as senior vice president and chief legal officer, effective immediately. Tolston will serve as a member of the company’s leadership team, reporting to CEO Mike Steib. As chief legal officer, Tolston will lead the company’s legal department and oversee all legal functions across a broad range of disciplines including corporate governance, content creation and distribution, regulatory, ethics and compliance, M&A, capital markets, and litigation and support Tegna’s long-term direction and growth.

