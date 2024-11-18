News & Insights

Stocks

Technology One Limited Reports Strong Profit and ARR Growth

November 18, 2024 — 05:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Technology One Limited, listed on ASX as TNE, has reported an impressive 18% growth in profit before tax and a 20% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the fiscal year ending September 2024. The company’s innovative SaaS+ ERP solution, which combines critical global SaaS ERP services into a single fee, has been a significant driver of this success, alongside strong growth in its UK business. With a robust balance sheet boasting $278.7 million in cash and no debt, Technology One is well-positioned for continued expansion, including its recent acquisition of CourseLoop to enhance its OneEducation solution.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THNOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.