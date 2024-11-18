Technology One Limited Reports Strong Profit and ARR Growth

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited, listed on ASX as TNE, has reported an impressive 18% growth in profit before tax and a 20% increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) for the fiscal year ending September 2024. The company’s innovative SaaS+ ERP solution, which combines critical global SaaS ERP services into a single fee, has been a significant driver of this success, alongside strong growth in its UK business. With a robust balance sheet boasting $278.7 million in cash and no debt, Technology One is well-positioned for continued expansion, including its recent acquisition of CourseLoop to enhance its OneEducation solution.

