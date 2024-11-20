Technology One Limited Director Alters Share Holdings

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Technology One Limited recently reported a change in the director’s interest as Edward Chung exercised options and sold the resulting shares, generating net proceeds of approximately $3.17 million. This transaction resulted in a decrease in Chung’s holdings of options but maintained his ordinary shares count. Such movements can signal directors’ confidence levels in the company and may influence investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.