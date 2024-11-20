Technology One Limited Director Alters Share Holdings

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.
Technology One Limited recently reported a change in the director’s interest as Edward Chung exercised options and sold the resulting shares, generating net proceeds of approximately $3.17 million. This transaction resulted in a decrease in Chung’s holdings of options but maintained his ordinary shares count. Such movements can signal directors’ confidence levels in the company and may influence investor sentiment.
