News & Insights

Stocks

Technology One Limited Director Alters Share Holdings

November 20, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Technology One Limited recently reported a change in the director’s interest as Edward Chung exercised options and sold the resulting shares, generating net proceeds of approximately $3.17 million. This transaction resulted in a decrease in Chung’s holdings of options but maintained his ordinary shares count. Such movements can signal directors’ confidence levels in the company and may influence investor sentiment.

For further insights into AU:TNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THNOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.