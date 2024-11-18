TechnipFMC to Develop First Major Subsea Project Offshore Suriname

TechnipFMC plc FTI, a leading supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions in the energy industry,has secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contractalongside Saipem S.p.A, an Italian oilfield engineering and construction services firmfor the subsea development of TotalEnergies’ GranMorgu field on Block 58, offshore Suriname.

FTI’s Scope of Work

TechnipFMC is responsible for a subsea production system (SPS), which includes Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, connectors, and topside controls. It also provides flexible risers and umbilical equipment packages. FTI’s scope of work in the contract is valued at over $1 billion.

Saipem’s Scope of Work

Saipem’s contract covers the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, and installation of subsea infrastructure, including umbilicals, risers, and flowlines. The company is also responsible for pre-commissioning work and supporting the commissioning and start-up of the Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, and Flowlines (“SURF”) package.

SAPMF will carry out the engineering, procurement, supply, construction, and installation of 100 kilometers of subsea production flowlines (with diameters ranging between 10 inches and 12 inches) and 90 kilometers of gas and water injection lines (with diameters in the band of 8-12 inches). Moreover, the company will be responsible for the transportation and installation of flexible risers, umbilicals and other associated subsea infrastructures. The operations related to the project will be conducted at water depths of 100-1,100 meters.

Suriname's First Significant Subsea Development in Block 58

This project marks a milestone for the oil and gas industry in Suriname as it is the first notable subsea development in the region. It is aimed at increasing production from the region by connecting a network of subsea wells to a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. TotalEnergies has awarded SBM Offshore the contract for developing the FPSO for the GranMorgu field.

Collaboration Between FTI and Saipem

The offshore campaign for this project is expected to take place between 2027 and 2028. Saipem will utilize its S-Lay and J-Lay vessels, customizing pipeline installation to deliver the optimal solution for the campaign. The full project is anticipated to continue for up to 5 years. The first oil production from the GranMorgu field is expected in 2028.

The services provided by FTI shall ensure an optimal integration between the work scopes of both companies. This means that SURF and SPS packages provided by each of them shall work in an efficient and cohesive manner. The two companies joined forces in 2021 to form a commercial alliance aimed at combining their knowledge and expertise to deliver integrated SURF-SPS developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.