Team17 Group Expands Share Capital on AIM Market

Team17 Group (GB:TM17) has released an update.

Team17 Group, a prominent indie games developer and publisher, has issued 45,057 new Ordinary Shares due to the exercise of options by Mark Crawford. These shares will start trading on the AIM market on November 21, 2024, increasing the company’s total voting shares to 145,848,677. Investors should note this updated share count for any interest disclosures under regulatory guidelines.

