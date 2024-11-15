News & Insights

Stocks

Team17 Group Expands Share Capital on AIM Market

November 15, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Team17 Group (GB:TM17) has released an update.

Team17 Group, a prominent indie games developer and publisher, has issued 45,057 new Ordinary Shares due to the exercise of options by Mark Crawford. These shares will start trading on the AIM market on November 21, 2024, increasing the company’s total voting shares to 145,848,677. Investors should note this updated share count for any interest disclosures under regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into GB:TM17 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSVNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.