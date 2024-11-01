News & Insights

TDK Corporation’s Impressive Q2 FY2025 Financial Performance

November 01, 2024 — 01:52 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TDK Corporation (JP:6762) has released an update.

TDK Corporation reported a strong second quarter for fiscal year 2025, with a notable 55.8% increase in operating profit and a 95.1% rise in net profit attributable to owners, driven by higher net sales and effective cost management. The company’s focus on research and development is evident from the 36.7% increase in R&D expenses, indicating a commitment to innovation and growth. Additionally, TDK’s recent share split could enhance liquidity and attract more investors.

