TDK Corporation Aligns Executive Interests with Shareholders

November 01, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

TDK Corporation (JP:6762) has released an update.

TDK Corporation announced plans to dispose of 82,000 shares of its treasury stock as part of a stock remuneration plan aimed at aligning the interests of executives and shareholders. The disposal, valued at approximately 151 million yen, is designed to motivate executives by sharing in the risks and rewards of stock price fluctuations, thereby enhancing the company’s medium-term performance and value.

