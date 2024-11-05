TCG BDC Reports Strong Q3 Results and Dividend

The latest announcement is out from TCG BDC ( (CGBD) ).

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. announced strong third-quarter financial results with a net investment income of $0.47 per share and declared a fourth-quarter dividend totaling $0.45 per share. The company, benefiting from its robust portfolio and new deal activity, continues to offer stable cash flows and principal protection to investors. Despite a slight decrease in net asset value, the firm remains committed to disciplined investment management.

