TBC Bank Leadership Engages in Notable Share Sale

TBC Bank Group PLC recently announced a significant transaction involving the sale of 15,000 ordinary shares by George Tkhelidze, the deputy CEO of JSC TBC Bank, at an average price of £30.10 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This sale, resulting in a total value of £451,545, highlights the ongoing financial activities within the company’s leadership. Investors may find this move noteworthy as TBC Bank continues to establish its presence in the global financial market.

