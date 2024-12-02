News & Insights

TBC Bank Leadership Engages in Notable Share Sale

December 02, 2024 — 12:42 pm EST

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC recently announced a significant transaction involving the sale of 15,000 ordinary shares by George Tkhelidze, the deputy CEO of JSC TBC Bank, at an average price of £30.10 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This sale, resulting in a total value of £451,545, highlights the ongoing financial activities within the company’s leadership. Investors may find this move noteworthy as TBC Bank continues to establish its presence in the global financial market.

